Senses Electronics: From Pune Startup to a Leading Indian Smart Board and Interactive Panel Brand

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New Delhi [India], August 17: Founded in Pune in 2013, Senses Electronics has built more than a decade of experience in smart boards, interactive flat panels, classroom software and AI-powered education technology for schools and institutions across India.

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Digital technology is becoming a regular part of classrooms across India. Schools, colleges and coaching institutes are using smart boards, interactive panels and digital teaching tools to make lessons more engaging and easier to deliver.

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Senses Electronics is One of the Leading Indian education technology company focused on developing smart boards, interactive flat panels, classroom software, AI tools and digital classroom solutions. Over the past 13 years, the company has expanded from interactive display technology into an end-to-end classroom technology ecosystem.

With 100,000+ interactive panels installed across 10,500+ educational institutions - recognised by Dun & Bradstreet as one of India's Leading SMEs in 2025 -- Senses Electronics has built one of India's largest installed bases of classroom interactive panels. Its solutions are used by schools, colleges, universities, coaching institutes and other educational organisations adopting practical and scalable digital classroom technology."

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The company works with schools, colleges, universities, coaching institutes and other educational institutions that are adopting digital classroom technology.

Building an Indian Smart Board and Interactive Panel Brand

Senses Electronics started its journey in Pune in 2013 with a focus on smart board technology for Indian classrooms.

Over the years, the company has expanded from interactive display hardware into classroom software, AI tools and other technologies that support teachers and institutions.

The company develops interactive panels that can be used for lesson presentations, digital writing, content sharing, classroom activities and collaboration.

Its approach is to bring the main classroom technology tools together instead of treating a smart board as only a display.

Today, Senses Electronics is among the established Indian smart board and interactive panel company, with a growing portfolio of hardware and software designed for education.

An End-to-End Classroom Technology Ecosystem

One of the key differences in Senses Electronics' approach is its focus on developing both the interactive hardware and the software used with it.

Rather than treating a smart board as only a display, the company has built an ecosystem around the classroom experience.

Senses offers a range of software and AI tools that work with its interactive panels and help schools manage, teach and collaborate in digital classrooms.

SenseBoard - Teaching software built for Indian classrooms, with digital whiteboarding, interactive content and tools that help teachers make lessons more engaging.

SensesAI - AI-powered teaching tools that include AI Magic Pen, syllabus-based responses, image search, YouTube assistance and AI tools for creating and explaining classroom content.

SenseManage - A centralized management solution that allows institutions to manage multiple interactive panels from one server, including remote access and activity reports.

SenseTalk - A classroom communication solution designed to improve communication between administrators and classrooms through connected interactive panels.

SenseWatch - A monitoring solution that provides live camera access and allows administrators to monitor multiple classrooms from a central system.

SenseConnect - A wireless screen-sharing solution that allows teachers and students to connect laptops, smartphones and tablets to the interactive panel.

SenseCapture - A screen and lesson recording tool that allows teachers to record lessons, presentations and classroom activities directly from the interactive panel.

SenseEye - An AI-powered face recognition attendance solution that helps educational institutions automate classroom attendance and reduce manual work.

Together, these solutions connect smart boards, interactive panels, teaching software, AI, classroom communication, monitoring and attendance into one digital classroom ecosystem.

"We have trained and certified more than 300,000 Indian teachers across 10,500+ institutions -- not because it's a support metric, but because adoption is part of the product. " said Sajith Radhakrishnan, CEO of Senses Electronics.

The company is continuing to develop AI features that can be used directly by teachers and students through its classroom technology.

SensePRO and SenseEdge for Different Classroom Requirements

Senses Electronics offers interactive panel solutions including SensePRO, SenseEdge and the latest SenseEdge 2.0.

SensePRO is designed for institutions looking for an advanced interactive panel for modern classrooms. It supports Android 16 and Windows environments and features AI-powered teaching tools, collaboration capabilities, and a 48MP 4K AI camera for hybrid learning. Its advanced features make SensePRO suitable for schools and institutions seeking a future-ready interactive classroom solution.

SenseEdge is designed for everyday classroom teaching, with a focus on simple operation, interactive learning, and reliable performance. It supports Android 16 and Windows environments and features high-resolution display technology and responsive multi-touch interaction, making it a practical solution for schools and institutions adopting digital classroom technology.

SenseEdge 2.0 is the latest generation of the SenseEdge range, with Android 16 and Windows support, and advanced hybrid learning capabilities. It includes a built-in 48MP 4K camera with Auto Framing and Auto Zoom, making it well suited for schools using Google Workspace for Education and hybrid classroom environments.

Senses Electronics is among India's only interactive panel manufacturers with Google EDLA certification -- meaning schools get officially Google-licensed access to the full Google Workspace for Education suite, not sideloaded workarounds.

Senses was among the first interactive panel manufacturers in India to ship Android 16, the latest Android version available on any interactive panel in the Indian market.

All three solutions work with the wider Senses ecosystem, allowing institutions to combine interactive panels with SenseBoard, SensesAI and other Senses classroom software and tools.

interactive hardware together with classroom software and other digital teaching tools.

Manufacturing and Product Development in India

Senses Electronics has also invested in its manufacturing and engineering capabilities.

In 2021, the company established a new manufacturing facility in Pune with a reported production capacity of up to 2,000 interactive panels per month.

The facility gives the company greater control over production and quality while keeping manufacturing and product development close to its customers in India.

The company continues to work on display technology, interactive features, software and AI capabilities as part of its product development.

"Our manufacturing facility in Pune produces up to 2,000 panels per month under ISO-certified quality processes. Every panel that leaves our facility is covered by a 3-year direct manufacturer warranty -- backed by us, not a reseller." said Prashanth Peethambaran, CTO of Senses Electronics.

Senses Electronics is one of India's only interactive panel companies that manufactures and assembles its panels in-house, at its Pune facility, with a production capacity of 2,000 panels per month under ISO-certified quality processes. Unlike brands that import and rebrand panels, Senses controls its entire production line -- which is why it can back every panel with a 3-year direct manufacturer warranty, handled by its own in-house team.

90+ Service Touchpoints Across India

For schools, buying a smart board is only the first step. Installation, training, maintenance and technical support are also important for keeping the technology working properly.

Senses Electronics has built a service and support network with 90+ service and support touchpoints across India, according to company information.

The network supports installation, maintenance and technical assistance. The company also has an in-house support team to help institutions with technical issues.

This support network is an important part of Senses Electronics' approach to serving schools and other educational institutions.

The company aims to provide institutions with not only an interactive panel, but also the software, training and support needed to use it over the long term.

A Bootstrapped Growth Story

Senses Electronics has built its business through a bootstrapped growth model, investing in product development, manufacturing, software and customer support without relying on venture capital or private equity funding.

Over more than a decade, the company has developed its own technology and capabilities, building a strong presence in India's smart board and interactive panel market.

With more than 10,500 educational institutions and over 100,000 panels installed across India, Senses Electronics has earned the trust of schools, colleges, universities and coaching institutes using its classroom technology.

The company's growth has been driven by product development, customer feedback and its ability to provide hardware, software and support through one education-focused technology ecosystem.

Learn More - https://senseselec.com/about-us/

A Leading Name in India's Digital Classroom Market

Senses Electronics has established itself as a trusted Indian smart board and interactive panel company, combining interactive hardware with teaching software, AI, wireless collaboration, classroom management, monitoring and attendance solutions.

Today, Senses Electronics supports more than 10,500 institutions and 100,000+ panels installed across India. The company has a manufacturing facility in Pune, an in-house support team, and a nationwide network of 90+ service and support touchpoints to support its growing customer base.

Senses Electronics has also received industry and workplace recognition.In 2025, Senses Electronics was recognised by Times Now as Symbol of Excellence for its AI-powered classroom technology. In 2026, the company became Great Place To Work® Certified™, reflecting its focus on workplace culture and employee development.

Looking Ahead

With more than a 13+ Years of experience, Senses Electronics continues to develop smart boards, interactive panels, AI, classroom software and digital education technology.

The company is working on ways to bring hardware, software and AI together so teachers can use digital technology more easily in their classrooms.

As more Indian educational institutions adopt smart boards and interactive panels, Senses Electronics aims to expand its presence as an Indian smart board and interactive panel brand.

The company's journey from a Pune-based startup in 2013 to a company supporting more than 100,000 panels installed reflects the growing demand for digital classroom technology in India.

By combining smart boards, interactive flat panels, AI-powered teaching software, Indian manufacturing and nationwide service support, Senses Electronics continues to build technology for schools and educators across the country.

About Senses Electronics

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Pune, Maharashtra, Senses Electronics Pvt. Ltd. is an Indian smart board and interactive panel company focused on education technology.

Its product portfolio includes SensePRO, SenseEdge and SenseEdge 2.0 interactive panels, along with SenseBoard, SensesAI, SenseManage, SenseTalk, SenseWatch, SenseConnect, SenseCapture and SenseEye.

Senses Electronics serves schools, colleges, universities, coaching institutes and other educational institutions across India.

The company focuses on interactive teaching, digital classroom technology, AI-powered education tools, product development and after-sales support.

Contact Us

Senses Electronics Pvt. Ltd.

Email: sales@senseselec.com

Website: https://senseselec.com/

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