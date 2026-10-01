Senses Electronics Launches SenseEye: Innovative AI Face Recognition Attendance for Smart Classrooms

01-10-2026:-Senses Electronics brings AI attendance and classroom analytics to its interactive flat panels, the best choice for schools, with facial data stored on the school's own servers

Senses Electronics Pvt. Ltd., an interactive flat panel (IFP) manufacturer founded in 2013, has launched SenseEye, India’s first AI-powered facial recognition attendance solution built directly into interactive panels. SenseEye identifies registered students in under a second and records attendance digitally with no manual entry. It also monitors classroom attentiveness and gives administrators timestamped reports. All facial data stays on the school's own servers.

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"Attendance is the first task of every class, and it shouldn't cost a teacher the first ten minutes of it. With SenseEye, a face is recognised, attendance is recorded, and the teacher moves straight into teaching. Indian classrooms need technology that gives time back to teachers, and that's what we built SenseEye to do," said Sajith Radhakrishnan, Co-Founder and CEO of Senses Electronics.

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Senses Electronics’ interactive panels are used across 10,500+ educational institutions and 100,000+ classrooms in India, reflecting the company’s growing presence in the country’s digital classroom ecosystem.

What Is SenseEye?

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SenseEye is AI-powered attendance software that uses the camera on a Senses interactive panel to recognise students and record who is present. It replaces paper registers and manual roll calls with contactless, automated attendance. Senses Electronics develops SenseEye in-house, alongside its panels and its teaching software, SenseBoard and SensesAI.

How Does SenseEye Take Attendance?

SenseEye takes attendance in four steps:

1. Register: The institution enrols student profiles in its SenseEye database.

2. Scan: As students enter the classroom or face the panel, SenseEye scans and matches each face in under one second.

3. Confirm: The panel gives teachers hands-free voice confirmation of who is present.

4. Record: SenseEye logs attendance digitally with no manual entry.

Because SenseEye ties attendance to a face match, students cannot answer for absent classmates. Institutions can recover up to 10 minutes of teaching time per lecture.

What Does SenseEye's Attentiveness Analytics Measure?

SenseEye also monitors classroom engagement in real time. It runs in picture-in-picture mode beside SenseBoard, so teachers keep teaching without switching screens. The system detects signs of distraction, inattention and sleep. After two minutes of continuous distraction, it generates a report with timestamps and screenshots. Principals and academic heads use these reports to see when engagement drops and to adjust pacing, content and teaching methods.

Where Does SenseEye Store Student Facial Data?

SenseEye stores all facial data on the school's own servers. Senses Electronics does not store or hold student facial data. Each institution keeps full control of its student profiles: it decides who is enrolled, who can access the records, and when data is deleted. Institutions remain responsible for obtaining parental consent for minors, in line with India's Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023.

"We built SenseEye in-house, on the same panels schools already use, and we designed it so that student facial data stays on the school's own servers. Schools and parents should never have to wonder where that data lives or who controls it," said Prashanth Peethambaran, Co-Founder and CTO of Senses Electronics.

Who Benefits From SenseEye?

• Teachers get back teaching minutes and confirm attendance without touching a screen.

• Principals and administrators get accurate, real-time attendance and engagement reports across classrooms.

• School management keeps full ownership of student data, which simplifies compliance and parent conversations.

• IT teams run SenseEye on the panels they already manage through SenseManage.

• Parents get more reliable attendance records for their children.

What Else Does Senses Include With Every Panel?

Senses builds its entire classroom software suite in-house and pre-installs it on its panels with no recurring subscription and lifetime free updates. SenseEye is one of nine tools in the ecosystem.

SenseBoard: the AI teaching canvas. SenseBoard is Senses' core teaching and whiteboard software, built for CBSE, ICSE, state boards, coaching institutes and higher education. It offers 250+ classroom utilities, including an endless auto-scrolling canvas, multi-canvas screen splitting, handwriting and shape recognition, a math solver that reads handwritten equations, and live annotation over videos. Integrated NCERT and Balbharati books, PhET simulations, GeoGebra, a quiz generator and translation across 15+ Indian languages sit on the same canvas. Teachers save and share lessons through QR-based Google Drive login, WhatsApp and email.

SensesAI: the curriculum-aware AI engine. SensesAI powers the intelligence across the Senses ecosystem and works live inside the teaching canvas rather than as a separate chatbot. It understands grade, subject, board and chapter sequence. It generates lesson plans, summaries and quizzes from topics, PDFs, books, voice and video, and turns rough sketches into clean diagrams with AI Magic Pen. It also summarises YouTube videos and generates MCQs from them, and it opens a library of 5,000+ animated 3D models aligned to the curriculum.

SenseManage - Centralised panel management. SenseManage lets IT teams and school management run every panel from a single dashboard. Administrators schedule remote power on and off, monitor panel health and device activity, and export usage logs. It works over the local network or the web and covers multi-campus, multi-branch institutions.

SenseTalk - Campus-wide communication. SenseTalk connects administrators directly to classroom panels. Principals broadcast text banners, speak live to classrooms, share live video and screens across multiple rooms, and push video links to panels. It removes the limits of a traditional PA system.

SenseWatch - Live classroom monitoring. SenseWatch uses the cameras built into Senses panels to give administrators centralised live supervision across classrooms, buildings and campuses. It adds distraction and inattention insights with timestamps, without a separate CCTV layer.

SenseConnect - Wireless screen sharing. SenseConnect mirrors Windows, macOS, Android and iOS devices to the panel with no cables, dongles or adapters. Teachers control connected Windows and Mac devices by touch from the panel, broadcast the panel screen to student devices, and display student work. The panel's built-in Wi-Fi access point supports bring-your-own-device classrooms.

SenseCapture - Lesson recording. SenseCapture records screen sessions and teacher audio directly from the panel, then saves and shares them securely for archiving and offline revision.

SenseAssist Hands-free voice control. SenseAssist lets teachers navigate tools, open content and run teaching functions by voice while they keep teaching.

Why Are Senses Panels the Best Choice for Schools?

Senses Electronics builds interactive flat panels specifically for Indian classrooms, and it makes the hardware, the software and the AI itself. Schools choose Senses panels for six reasons.

1. One company builds the whole classroom stack. Senses designs the panel and develops SenseBoard, SensesAI and every utility in-house. Most panel vendors sell generic displays. Senses delivers a complete teaching platform that works out of the box.

2. AI built for Indian curricula. SensesAI understands CBSE, ICSE and state board syllabi, along with NCERT and Balbharati content. It works live inside the teaching canvas and supports 15+ Indian languages.

3. No subscriptions, ever. Schools pay once. Every panel includes the full software ecosystem and lifetime free updates, so the long-term cost of ownership stays predictable.

4. In-house support across India. Senses runs its own PAN-India service team instead of outsourcing, with a toll-free helpline at 1800 120 566 566. Panels installed more than a decade ago still run in classrooms today.

5. Every teacher is trained and certified. Senses includes teacher training and official certification with every installation, plus regular skill-upgrade workshops. The company has trained and certified more than 300,000 teachers.

6. Hardware built for daily classroom use.

• Display: 4K UHD (3840 × 2160) with an anti-glare coating that absorbs up to 80% of ambient light and a 178-degree viewing angle.

• Touch: infrared touch with 20-point writing and 40-point touch, ±0.3 mm accuracy and under 6 ms response. It works with any passive stylus, including fine-tips.

• Build: metal chassis with an ultra-thin bezel and toughened glass.

• Audio: Bose 2.1 system with 2 × 16W front speakers and a 20W subwoofer.

• Compute: Android 16 with a Geekbench score above 1300, plus an Intel Core i5 (12th Gen) Windows 11 Pro OPS with 8 GB RAM (expandable to 32 GB) and a 512 GB SSD.

• Efficiency: maximum 300W, under 0.5W on standby, and a rated panel life of 50,000+ hours.

Certified and trusted at scale. SenseEDGE is Google EDLA certified, and Senses positions it as India's first AI-powered, EDLA-certified interactive board for education. The company aligns its features with India's National Education Policy 2020. Institutions including IIT Madras, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Indore, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, NMIMS and multiple Delhi Public School campuses use Senses panels.

Sizes for every classroom. SenseEDGE comes in 65 and 75 inches for standard classrooms. SensePRO comes in 65, 75, 86 (QLED) and 98 inches, with an Intel i7 OPS, a 48 MP AI camera, an 8-microphone array with AI noise cancellation, and fingerprint and NFC access. It suits large classrooms, senior secondary sections and higher education.

About Senses Electronics

Senses Electronics Pvt. Ltd. is an EdTech hardware company founded in 2013. It designs and manufactures interactive flat panels in India and builds its classroom software and AI in-house. Its panels power 100,000+ classrooms across 10,500+ institutions, and the company has trained and certified more than 300,000 teachers. Every panel ships with lifetime free software updates, free teacher training and certification, and PAN-India in-house service.

Media and sales contact

Sales: +91 7066840505 | sales@senseselec.com

Support: 1800 120 566 566 | care@senseselec.com

Website: www.senseselec.com

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