Senses Electronics Strengthens Made-in-India Manufacturing with New Automated Setup and 25,000+ Annual Production Capacity

PUNE, India — Senses Electronics Pvt. Ltd., an Indian manufacturer of smart boards and interactive flat panels, is strengthening its Made-in-India manufacturing capabilities with a new automated production setup and an annual production capacity of 25,000+ interactive panels. The company manufactures its own Senses Interactive Panel solutions, combining interactive display hardware with an integrated education technology software ecosystem designed for modern classrooms.

Established in 2013, Senses Electronics was among the early Indian brands to enter the smart board and interactive panel segment. Over the years, the company has built its presence around education-focused technology, developing products and solutions for schools, colleges, coaching institutes, universities, and other learning environments across India.

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Strengthening Made-in-India Interactive Panel Manufacturing

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The new manufacturing setup represents the next phase of Senses Electronics’ focus on domestic production. By strengthening its in-house manufacturing infrastructure, the company aims to improve production efficiency, process consistency, and its ability to meet the growing demand for interactive classroom technology.

The focus on Made-in-India manufacturing also enables the company to maintain greater control over important stages of production and quality management while building manufacturing capabilities within the country.

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With an annual production capacity of 25,000+ interactive panels, Senses Electronics is expanding its ability to support institutions adopting digital classroom infrastructure across different regions of India.

New Automated Manufacturing Setup

The company has introduced a new automated manufacturing setup to bring greater precision and consistency to its production processes.

Automation across key manufacturing stages helps streamline production workflows, reduce process variations, and improve operational efficiency. The setup is supported by trained teams responsible for monitoring production processes and maintaining defined quality parameters.

The integration of automation is part of Senses Electronics’ broader approach to modernizing its manufacturing operations while maintaining a strong focus on product reliability and consistent performance.

Advanced Manufacturing and Multi-Stage Quality Testing

Production scale is supported by a structured quality-control approach. Interactive panels undergo multiple inspection and testing stages before they are cleared for dispatch.

The quality checks cover key areas of panel performance, including display quality, touch responsiveness, audio performance, connectivity, ports, operating system functionality, and overall hardware performance.

Combining automated production with multi-stage testing allows Senses Electronics to maintain greater consistency across production batches. The approach is designed to ensure that products reaching educational institutions meet the expected performance and reliability requirements for everyday classroom use.

Building on More Than a Decade of Experience

Senses Electronics’ manufacturing expansion builds on more than a decade of experience in the Indian education technology market.

Since 2013, the company has focused on developing technology specifically for teaching and learning environments. Its experience across educational deployments has helped shape its approach to product development, manufacturing, installation, training, and after-sales support.

Today, the company’s solutions support 10,500+ educational institutions and 100,000+ classrooms across India, according to company figures, covering schools, colleges, coaching institutes, and higher education institutions.

Senses Interactive Panels for Modern Classrooms

Senses Interactive Panel is a smart classroom product manufactured by Senses Electronics in India. Designed for modern educational environments, the interactive panel combines advanced display technology with education-focused software to support digital teaching, interactive learning, content sharing, collaboration, and classroom management.

The product range includes SenseEdge, SenseEdge 2.0 and SensePRO, developed for different classroom and institutional requirements. The panels incorporate features such as 4K displays, multi-point touch, dual operating systems, wireless collaboration, integrated audio, 4k AI Camera, and other classroom-focused technologies.

The hardware is supported by Senses Electronics’ proprietary software ecosystem, including SenseBoard, SensesAI, SenseManage, SenseTalk, SenseWatch, SenseConnect, SenseEye and SenseCapture. Together, the interactive panels and software provide institutions with an integrated platform for digital teaching and classroom technology management.

Nationwide Service and Support

For large-scale adoption of classroom technology, manufacturing is only one part of the overall requirement. Installation, technical assistance, maintenance, and ongoing support also play an important role in the long-term use of interactive panels.

Senses Electronics has developed a Pan-India service and support network with 90+ service and support touchpoints, supported by dedicated in-house service and support teams. This infrastructure is designed to help institutions with installation, troubleshooting, maintenance, and technical assistance while reducing disruption to classroom operations.

The company’s in-house approach enables it to maintain closer control over customer support and service processes throughout the product lifecycle.

Learn More: https://senseselec.com/blogs/smart-board-service-support-india/

Expanding the Indian Smart Classroom Ecosystem

The combination of manufacturing capabilities, product development, software, training, and service support forms an integrated approach to digital classroom technology.

Senses Electronics has also focused on teacher enablement through training and certification initiatives, helping educators become more comfortable using interactive panels and digital teaching tools in their classrooms.

With its new automated manufacturing setup and 25,000+ annual production capacity, the company is continuing to strengthen its position as an Indian manufacturer serving the country's expanding smart classroom ecosystem.

Integrated Interactive Panels and Education Software

Senses Electronics combines its interactive hardware with an integrated education technology software ecosystem comprising SenseBoard, SensesAI, SenseManage, SenseTalk, SenseWatch, SenseConnect, SenseEye and SenseCapture. These solutions are designed to support digital teaching, AI-powered learning, classroom management, communication, monitoring, wireless collaboration, and content capture. Together with its in-house support teams, Pan-India service network, teacher training initiatives, and Made-in-India manufacturing capabilities, the company continues to build an integrated technology ecosystem for educational institutions across India.

About Senses Electronics

Senses Electronics Pvt. Ltd., established in 2013 and headquartered in Pune, Maharashtra, is an Indian manufacturer of smart boards, interactive flat panels, and AI-powered classroom technology solutions. The company serves schools, colleges, coaching institutes, universities, and other educational institutions across India.

Its product portfolio includes SenseEdge, SenseEdge 2.0, and SensePRO interactive panels, supported by education-focused software and nationwide service infrastructure. The company’s approach combines manufacturing, product innovation, software, teacher enablement, and after-sales support to help institutions build technology-enabled learning environments.

Website: https://senseselec.com Email: sales@senseselec.com

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