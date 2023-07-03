Sensex breaches 65,000 mark for first time ever

Mumbai, July 3
Benchmark equity indices continued their rally on Monday, with the BSE Sensex breaching the 65,000 mark for the first time ever, propelled by bullish global market trends and foreign fund inflows.
Rallying for the fourth straight day, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 449.46 points to hit its all-time peak of 65,168.02 in early trade. The NSE Nifty climbed 128.95 points to reach its lifetime high of 19,318.
From the Sensex pack, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finserv and ICICI Bank were the major gainers.
Power Grid, Maruti, Tech Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, HCL Technologies and Axis Bank were among the laggards.
In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading in the green.
The US markets ended significantly higher on Friday.
Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.01 per cent to USD 75.41 a barrel.
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 6,397.13 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.
