Sensex climbs 222 points in early trade; Nifty gains

Mumbai, February 14
Equity market gained in early trade on Tuesday, with the benchmark Sensex surging 222 points as positive cues from Asian and global markets bolstered investor sentiments.
BSE Sensex climbed 222.88 points or 0.37 per cent to 60,654.72 while the broader Nifty rose 56.4 points or 0.32 per cent to 17,827.30.
Among the 30 Sensex shares, 17 were trading in the positive territory, including Reliance Industries, Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services.
While the country's retail inflation jumped to 6.52 per cent in January, investors in India and elsewhere seem to be expecting a moderation in inflation in the US which would also have an impact on the interest rate hike cycle.
Markets in Japan and Hong Kong were trading in the green while the European as well as the US indices closed with gains on Monday.
On Monday, Sensex ended 250.86 points or 0.41 per cent lower at 60,431.84 points and Nifty dropped 85.6 points or 0.48 per cent to close at 17,770.9 points.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
On Hindenburg-Adani row, Amit Shah says BJP has 'nothing to hide or be afraid of'
Says in a widely televised interview conducted by a news age...
If nothing to hide, why is govt running away from JPC probe into Adani issue: Congress
Jairam Ramesh claimed that all Opposition parties are on the...
I-T teams at BBC's Delhi, Mumbai offices for survey operation: Officials
The surprise action comes weeks after the broadcaster aired ...
India does not believe in countering security challenges in neo-colonial paradigms: Rajnath Singh
In an address to his counterparts from various countries at ...
Pulwama attack anniversary: PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath pays tributes to soldiers who laid down lives
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the entire nation stands...