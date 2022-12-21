Sensex climbs 304 points in early trade

Mumbai, December 21
Equity benchmarks rebounded in early trade on Wednesday amid buying in IT counters and mixed trends in global markets.
The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 304.17 points to 62,006.46. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 88.05 points to 18,473.35.
From the Sensex pack, HCL Technologies, Sun Pharma, Mahindra & Mahindra, Asian Paints, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, Axis Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC Bank and UltraTech Cement were the major winners.
Power Grid and ITC were the laggards.
Elsewhere in Asia, equity markets in Seoul, Tokyo and Shanghai were trading lower, while Hong Kong quoted in the green.
The US markets had ended in the positive territory on Tuesday.
The BSE benchmark ended lower by 103.90 points or 0.17 per cent at 61,702.29 on Tuesday. The Nifty dipped 35.15 points or 0.19 per cent to end at 18,385.30.
International oil benchmark Brent crude inched up 0.18 per cent to USD 80.13 per barrel.
Foreign institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 455.94 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Cold wave grips north India; fog to improve from Thursday night
Dense fog prevails for third day in row, Bathinda in Punjab ...
Consider suspending Yatra if covid protocols cannot be followed, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tells Rahul Gandhi
In a letter addressed to Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister...
BJP has been rattled by Bharat Jodo Yatra, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says on Mandaviya's letter to Rahul Gandhi
Questions if the PM observed ‘covid protocols’ during his vi...
Fight today is between two ideologies, says Rahul Gandhi as Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Haryana
The Yatra enters Haryana from Mundaka border in Nuh
Amid Covid upsurge in China, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya calls review meet today
Send positive samples for sequencing, states told