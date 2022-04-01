Sensex climbs nearly 113 points in early trade; Nifty nears 17,500

PTI

Mumbai, April 1

Equity benchmark Sensex jumped nearly 113 points in early trade on Friday, tracking gains in index majors HDFC Bank, Tata Steel and Kotak Mahindra Bank, as a sharp fall in global crude prices and foreign fund inflows boosted investors' sentiment.

The BSE barometer was trading 112.71 points higher at 58,681.22. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 33.35 points to 17,498.10.

From the 30-share pack, NTPC, Power Grid, Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the lead gainers.

In contrast, Titan, Infosys, ICICI Bank and Nestle India were the major laggards.

On Thursday, the 30-share BSE benchmark declined by 115.48 points or 0.20 per cent to settle at 58,568.51. The Nifty went lower by 33.50 points or 0.19 per cent to settle at 17,464.75.

Elsewhere in Asia, exchanges in Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong were trading lower during mid-session deals, while Shanghai was in the green.

Stock exchanges in the US ended on a negative note in the overnight session.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude tumbled 4.88 per cent to USD 107.91 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors remained buyers as they bought shares worth Rs 3,088.73 crore on Thursday, according to stock exchange data.