Sensex closes 510 points up, Nifty gains 147 points, midcap and smallcap face pressure

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 16 (ANI): Indian equity markets closed higher on Monday, with the benchmark Sensex and Nifty gaining over half a per cent each, supported by selective buying in large-cap stocks. However, the broader market remained under pressure, as midcap and smallcap indices ended the session in the red.

The Nifty 50 index closed at 25,291.10, gaining 146.80 points or 0.58 per cent. The BSE Sensex settled at 82,104.85, rising 510.40 points or 0.63 per cent.

The gains in benchmark indices came despite weak participation in the broader market, indicating that buying remained concentrated in select large-cap stocks.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments "With the market approaching pre-war levels, elevated bond yields and expectations of further rate hikes by major central banks in December may limit near-term upside, though the recent decline in crude oil prices offers some relief. Broader markets underperformed as profit booking weighed on mid- and small-caps, signalling cautious risk appetite at higher levels. Meanwhile, heavyweights & banking stocks gained on sustained buying, while FMCG and hospital stocks benefited from defensive positioning amid global uncertainty”.

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Among the broader market indices on the NSE, the Nifty 100 gained 0.11 per cent, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 declined by more than 1 per cent. The Nifty Midcap 100 also lost 0.7 per cent by the close.

Sectoral performance remained mixed. The Nifty FMCG index led the gains, rising 1.6 per cent, while the Nifty Private Bank index advanced 0.56 per cent. The Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Media indices also closed higher, gaining 0.37 per cent and 0.38 per cent, respectively.

On the other hand, the Nifty Pharma index declined 1.7 per cent, while the Nifty Metal index fell 1.6 per cent. The Nifty Auto index lost 1.53 per cent, and the Nifty IT index ended 0.3 per cent lower.

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Vikram Kasat, Chief Business Officer – Advisory and Dealing at PL Capital, said the current market trend reflects a shift towards selective buying rather than broad-based risk appetite.

"While resilience in banking and FMCG stocks is helping the benchmarks hold their ground, continued pressure in midcaps and smallcaps suggests that investors remain cautious about valuations and near-term earnings visibility," Kasat said.

Meanwhile, Brent crude oil prices continued to trade around USD 95 per barrel at the time of filing this report, with a downward bias.

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In the commodities market, gold prices extended their decline, falling 1.5 per cent to Rs 1,34,650 per 10 grams for 24-karat gold. Silver prices also declined 3.72 per cent to Rs 1,69,750 per kg at the time of reporting.

On the global front, other major Asian markets closed lower on Monday. Japan's Nikkei 225 declined 2.47 per cent to close at 59,670, while Singapore's Straits Times fell 0.93 per cent to 5,183.

Taiwan's weighted index dropped more than 6 per cent to close at 41,040, while South Korea's KOSPI index declined 3.73 per cent. (ANI)

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