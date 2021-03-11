Sensex closes above 60,000 as bull run gains momentum

PTI

Mumbai, August 17

The BSE Sensex maintained its winning run for the fourth session on the trot on Wednesday to reclaim the 60,000-level after a gap of over four months as investors remained upbeat amid softening crude oil prices and persistent foreign fund inflows.

A strengthening rupee and positive Asian markets further bolstered sentiment, traders said.

The BSE benchmark jumped 417.92 points or 0.70% to settle at 60,260.13 — closing above the psychologically key 60,000-mark for the first time since April 5 this year. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty spurted 119 points or 0.67% to finish at 17,944.25, marking its seventh straight session of gains.

Bajaj Finserv was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, climbing 5.74%, followed by Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, NTPC, HUL and Wipro.

On the other hand, Mahindra & Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, Maruti, Tata Steel, Kotak Bank, Power Grid and Titan closed with losses of up to 1.07%. The market breadth was positive, with 23 of the 30 Sensex constituents logging gains.

“Consistent participation by FIIs is the backbone of the current rally in the domestic market. This reversal in the FII trend is owed to the resilience showcased by the Indian economy even as inflation continues to plague the western markets.

“Declining commodity and oil prices also instilled confidence in foreign investors,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.