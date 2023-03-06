Sensex crosses 60,000 level in early trade; Nifty tests 17,700

PTI

Mumbai, March 6

Equity market opened on a strong note on Monday, with the benchmark crossing the 60,000 level and Nifty making strong gains amid positive global cues.

BSE Sensex jumped 554.06 points or 0.91 per cent to 60,363.03 points, while the broader NSE Nifty climbed 143.35 points or 0.81 per cent to 17,737.70 points.

As many as 28 constituents of the 30-share Sensex, including HCL Tech, TCS and Reliance, were trading in the positive territory while two were marginally lower.

Most of the Asian markets, including Hong Kong and Japan, rose on Monday.

European and the US markets had closed with strong gains on Friday, boosted by easing concerns over inflation.

Foreign Portfolio Investors were net buyers, with investments worth Rs 246.24 crore on Friday, according to data with the BSE.