Sensex crosses 64,000 mark, Nifty climbs 19K peak in intra-day trade

Mumbai, June 28

Equity benchmark indices hit their lifetime highs on Wednesday, with Sensex reaching the record 64,000-mark and Nifty scaling the 19,000-level in intra-day trade, as fresh foreign fund inflows and a rally in the US and European markets bolstered investor sentiments.

Hectic buying in market heavyweights Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and Infosys added to the positive momentum, traders said.

Extending the previous day’s rally, the Sensex surged 499.39 points to settle at its lifetime closing high of 63,915.42. During the day, the index jumped 634.41 points to hit its all-time intra-day peak of 64,050.44.

Likewise, the NSE Nifty climbed 154.70 points to end at a record high of 18,972.10 points. It zoomed 193.85 points to reach its lifetime intra-day high of 19,011.25 during the session.

Tata Motors was the biggest gainer in the Sensex pack, rising 2.38%, followed by Sun Pharma, Titan, L&T, IndusInd Bank, Reliance, NTPC, UltraTech, Bajaj Finance and Infosys. — PTI

Major milestones