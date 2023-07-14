Sensex crosses historic 66K mark during intra-day trade

PTI

Mumbai, July 13

Benchmark stock indices hit their record high levels in intra-day trade on Thursday, with Sensex breaching the historic 66,000 mark for the first time following a rally in global markets amid moderating US inflation data.

Buying in market heavyweight stocks Infosys, ICICI Bank and TCS also helped markets settle in the positive territory.

Major milestones July 13, 2023: Sensex breaches 66,000-mark for the first time in intra-day, closes at 65,558.89

July 3, 2023: Sensex crosses 65,000-mark for the first time to settle at new peak of 65,205

June 28, 2023: Sensex crosses 64K in intra-day trade; settles at record high of 63,915.42

November 30, 2022: Hits 63,000-mark for the first time

October 19, 2021: Goes past 62,000-mark in intra-day trade

October 14, 2021: Crosses 61,000-mark both in intra-day and at close of trade

Sept 24, 2021: Reaches 60,000-mark both in intra-day and at close of trade

Sept 16, 2021: Ends above the 59,000-mark for the first time

Sept 3, 2021: Breaches the 58,000-mark for the first time

The Sensex jumped 670.31 points to hit its all-time intra-day peak of 66,064.21. The barometer settled 164.99 points higher at 65,558.89. The NSE Nifty went up by 29.45 points to close at 19,413.75. During the day, it rallied 182.7 points to reach its lifetime high of 19,567.

“Today’s domestic rally was supported by the contra bet buying of the IT stocks which was supported by stable margins, new generation business opportunities and increase in pricing power due to moderation in USD, as the latest United States’ inflation is fast approaching the Fed’s target levels,” Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said.

