DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Sensex declines by 443 points on heavy selling in HDFC Bank, Axis Bank

Sensex declines by 443 points on heavy selling in HDFC Bank, Axis Bank

Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Maruti, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Mahindra & Mahindra and Bharat Electronics among the laggards

article_Author
PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 05:51 PM Jul 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai. PTI file
Advertisement

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed lower on Monday, dragged down by heavy selling in blue-chip bank stocks HDFC Bank and Axis Bank amid margin-related concerns and a flare-up in US-Iran tensions.

Advertisement

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 442.93 points, or 0.57 per cent, to settle at 77,708.52. During the day, it tanked 783.16 points, or 1 per cent, to 77,368.29.

Advertisement

The 50-share NSE Nifty edged lower by 95.80 points, or 0.39 per cent, to end at 24,238.50.

Advertisement

Among Sensex shares, Axis Bank was the biggest loser, dropping by 5.48 per cent after its quarterly results over the weekend. HDFC Bank declined by 5.12 per cent.

“HDFC Bank has disappointed, particularly on the NIM front,” V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

Advertisement

Maruti, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Mahindra & Mahindra and Bharat Electronics were also among the laggards from the blue-chip pack.

Trent, Power Grid, NTPC and Bharti Airtel were among the gainers.

“Indian equity markets ended in the red as investors turned cautious amid escalating tensions in the Middle East and a global technology-led sell-off. Losses were compounded by a sharp decline in HDFC Bank after weaker-than-expected net interest margins disappointed investors, putting additional pressure on the banking sector and the broader benchmarks,” Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.

The global oil benchmark, Brent crude, receded from an early high of USD 90 per barrel, later trading lower by 0.05 per cent to USD 88.06 per barrel.

“The collapse of the June ceasefire between the US and Iran has pushed crude prices to touch USD 90 a barrel. Markets have started the week on a cautious note, reflecting rising pressure on the global economy. These tensions are expected to persist in the near term as US military actions expand and global travel advisories for US citizens remain in place,” Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

In Asian markets, Shanghai’s SSE Composite index and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index ended higher, while South Korea’s KOSPI tanked 4.46 per cent. Markets in Japan were closed for a holiday.

European markets were trading mostly higher. US markets ended lower on Friday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 376.41 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

On Friday, the Sensex bounced back 964.58 points, or 1.25 per cent, to settle at 78,151.45. The Nifty climbed 261.55 points, or 1.09 per cent, to end at 24,334.30.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts