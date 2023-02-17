Sensex declines nearly 400 points in initial trade on weak global markets

PTI

Mumbai, February 17

Benchmark indices declined in early trade on Friday dragged down by IT counters amid an overall weak global market trends.

The BSE Sensex declined 397.67 points to 60,921.84 points. The NSE Nifty fell 108.4 points to 17,927.45 points.

Nestle, IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, HCL Technologies, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC and HDFC Bank were among the laggards in the Sensex pack.

UltraTech Cement, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Steel, Asian Paints and Reliance were among the gainers.

In Asian markets, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and China were trading lower.

The US markets had ended sharply lower on Thursday.

International oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.78 per cent to USD 84.48 per barrel.

Foreign Portfolio Investors were net buyers as they bought shares worth Rs 1,570.62 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.