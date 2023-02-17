Sensex declines nearly 400 points in initial trade on weak global markets

Mumbai, February 17
Benchmark indices declined in early trade on Friday dragged down by IT counters amid an overall weak global market trends.
The BSE Sensex declined 397.67 points to 60,921.84 points. The NSE Nifty fell 108.4 points to 17,927.45 points.
Nestle, IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, HCL Technologies, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC and HDFC Bank were among the laggards in the Sensex pack.
UltraTech Cement, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Steel, Asian Paints and Reliance were among the gainers.
In Asian markets, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and China were trading lower.
The US markets had ended sharply lower on Thursday.
International oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.78 per cent to USD 84.48 per barrel.
Foreign Portfolio Investors were net buyers as they bought shares worth Rs 1,570.62 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Chetan Sharma resigns from selection committee chairman’s post following sting operation row
His resignation has been accepted
BJP lashes out at billionaire investor George Soros, says he is ‘targeting’ Indian democratic system
Nehruvian legacy ensures people like Soros cannot determine ...
Adani issue: Supreme Court to hear PILs today, mull over setting up experts' panel to strengthen regulatory mechanisms
The crucial hearing on the PILs by a bench headed by Chief J...
2 men found charred in Bhiwani: Rajasthan Police detains 6 people for interrogation
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condemned the incident and said ...
Left out of husband's will, 83-year-old Sikh widow in UK wins court battle; to get property worth Rs 9.8 crore
Karnail Singh, who died in 2021, left nothing for wife Harba...