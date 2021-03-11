Sensex, Nifty close almost flat; IT stocks weigh

Mumbai, August 10
Benchmark BSE Sensex and Nifty closed on a flat note after a volatile session on Wednesday profit booking in IT and realty shares negated gains in metal and oil & gas stocks.
The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 35.78 points or 0.06 per cent lower at 58,817.29, while the broader NSE Nifty inched 9.65 points or 0.06 per cent higher at 17,534.75.
The market remained range-bound for the most part of the session as investors kept their exposure low due to weak global cues, traders said.
Bajaj Finance was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding 2.66 per cent, followed by NTPC, HCL Tech, Wipro, Asian Paints, Ultra Cement and SBI.
On the other hand, Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, L&T and IndusInd Bank were among the gainers.
Equity markets were closed on Tuesday on account of ‘Muharram’.
Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul ended with significant losses.
Equities in Europe were trading with mild gains in mid-session deals.
Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude declined 1.05 per cent to USD 95.30 per barrel.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the Indian capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,449.70 crore on Monday, as per exchange data.
The rupee appreciated 15 paise to close at 79.48 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Government accepts Dr Raj Bahadur's resignation as Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences
Resignation sent to Governor Banwari Lal Purohit for final a...
3 soldiers killed in suicide attack at J-K's Rajouri army base; 2 terrorists gunned down
The attack comes days ahead of the celebration of the 75th I...
China puts hold on proposal by US and India to blacklist JEM chief Masood Azhar's brother
Abdul Rauf Azhar, born in 1974 in Pakistan, was sanctioned b...
Kejriwal giving ‘perverse twist’ to debate on freebies: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
'Health and education have never been called freebies,' she ...