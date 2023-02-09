Sensex drops nearly 115 points in early trade; Nifty tests 17,800

PTI

Mumbai, February 9

Equity benchmark Sensex dropped nearly 115 points in early trade on Thursday tracking losses in index heavyweights Maruti, Tata Motors and Reliance industries amid mixed global cues.

Besides, a weak rupee against major rivals and persistent foreign capital outflows impacted domestic equity market sentiments, traders said.

In a volatile trade, the 30-share BSE index was trading 113.77 points or 0.19 per cent lower at 60,550.02 in early deals. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty slipped 63.70 points or 0.36 per cent to 17,808.

Maruti was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding 1.31 per cent, followed by Tata Motors, Bajaj Finserv, SBI, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Bank, Axis Bank and Reliance Industries.

On the other hand, L&T, Bajaj Finance, Infosys, PowerGrid and TCS were the major gainers.

Meanwhile, shares of Adani Power fell 5 per cent to 172.90 apiece on BSE in early deals, after the company on Wednesday reported a 96 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 8.77 crore for the December quarter.

Edible oil major Adani Wilmar Ltd edged lower by 1.79 per cent to 411.85 per scrip, despite the company reporting a 16 per cent increase in its consolidated profit to Rs 246.16 crore for the third quarter ended December 2022.

Adani Group's flagship Adani Enterprises was trading 5.56 per cent down at Rs 2038.55 apiece on BSE.

According to the RBI, domestic banks' exposure to the Adani Group is "not very significant", and the system is strong and large enough to not get impacted by a single case.