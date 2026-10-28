Sensex drops over 600 points dragged by IT stocks, rising crude oil prices

Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled in early trade on Wednesday, dragged by IT companies, rising crude oil prices and caution ahead of the US Federal Reserve's policy decision.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 601.14 points to 72,997.55 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty tanked 146 points to 22,604.80.

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From the 30 Sensex firms, Infosys, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, ITC and Asian Paints were among the biggest laggards.

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Larsen & Toubro jumped over 4 per cent after the engineering major reported a 32.5 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,202.10 crore for the quarter ended September 2026, driven by higher revenue.

State Bank of India and Axis Bank were also the winners from the blue-chip pack.

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Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 1.36 per cent higher at USD 115.4 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 4,240.39 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index were trading higher. The Kospi surged 6.11 per cent.

The US markets ended higher on Tuesday.