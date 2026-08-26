Sensex falls 183 points, Nifty drops to 24,207.75 dragged by Reliance, IT stocks

Market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty drifted lower on Wednesday, giving up intraday gains, dragged by Reliance Industries and IT stocks.

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The 30-share BSE Sensex settled at the intraday low of 77,472.94, down 183.15 points, or 0.24 per cent. During the session, the benchmark gained as much as 330.75 points to hit a high of 77,986.84.

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The 50-share NSE Nifty was down 126.80 points, or 0.52 per cent, to end at 24,207.75.

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Among the 30 Sensex firms, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, Larsen & Toubro, Power Grid, Tech Mahindra, NTPC, Mahindra & Mahindra and Reliance Industries were the major laggards.

Kotak Mahindra Bank, UltraTech Cement, Axis Bank and Tata Steel were among the winners.

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Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, dropped 2.96 per cent to USD 85.96 per barrel.

The BSE SmallCap Select index was up 0.58 per cent and the MidCap Select index edged higher by 0.22 per cent.

Among BSE sectoral indices, Telecommunication declined 1.35 per cent, IT 1.05 per cent, Focused IT 0.91 per cent, Utilities 0.65 per cent, Power 0.57 per cent and Realty 0.50 per cent.

Metal jumped 1.38 per cent, Commodities 1.37 per cent, Top 10 Banks 0.55 per cent, MidSmall Private Banks Quality Tilt 0.48 per cent and Housing Finance 0.43 per cent.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended higher.

Markets in Europe were trading mostly higher. US markets ended in the positive territory on Tuesday.