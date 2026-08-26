DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Sensex falls 183 points, Nifty drops to 24,207.75 dragged by Reliance, IT stocks

Sensex falls 183 points, Nifty drops to 24,207.75 dragged by Reliance, IT stocks

The 50-share NSE Nifty is down 126.80 points, or 0.52 per cent, to end at 24,207.75

article_Author
PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 05:44 PM Aug 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation. ANI
Advertisement

Market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty drifted lower on Wednesday, giving up intraday gains, dragged by Reliance Industries and IT stocks.

Advertisement

The 30-share BSE Sensex settled at the intraday low of 77,472.94, down 183.15 points, or 0.24 per cent. During the session, the benchmark gained as much as 330.75 points to hit a high of 77,986.84.

Advertisement

The 50-share NSE Nifty was down 126.80 points, or 0.52 per cent, to end at 24,207.75.

Advertisement

Among the 30 Sensex firms, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, Larsen & Toubro, Power Grid, Tech Mahindra, NTPC, Mahindra & Mahindra and Reliance Industries were the major laggards.

Kotak Mahindra Bank, UltraTech Cement, Axis Bank and Tata Steel were among the winners.

Advertisement

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, dropped 2.96 per cent to USD 85.96 per barrel.

The BSE SmallCap Select index was up 0.58 per cent and the MidCap Select index edged higher by 0.22 per cent.

Among BSE sectoral indices, Telecommunication declined 1.35 per cent, IT 1.05 per cent, Focused IT 0.91 per cent, Utilities 0.65 per cent, Power 0.57 per cent and Realty 0.50 per cent.

Metal jumped 1.38 per cent, Commodities 1.37 per cent, Top 10 Banks 0.55 per cent, MidSmall Private Banks Quality Tilt 0.48 per cent and Housing Finance 0.43 per cent.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended higher.

Markets in Europe were trading mostly higher. US markets ended in the positive territory on Tuesday.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts