DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Sensex falls 252 points, Nifty slips to 22,622, as rising crude, FII selling weigh on markets

Sensex falls 252 points, Nifty slips to 22,622, as rising crude, FII selling weigh on markets

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 03:46 PM Oct 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 14 (ANI): The stock markets closed in the red on Wednesday as investors booked profits following the previous session's sharp rebound, while rising crude oil prices amid geopolitical supply concerns and sustained foreign institutional investor (FII) selling weighed on market sentiment.

The Nifty 50 index closed at 22,622.70, declining 99.25 points or 0.44 per cent, while the BSE Sensex settled at 72,781.89, down 251.89 points or 0.34 per cent.

Advertisement

Vikram Kasat, Chief Business Officer – Advisory and Dealing at PL Capital, said Indian equities were witnessing profit booking after Tuesday's sharp rebound.

Advertisement

"Rising crude prices amid geopolitical supply concerns and sustained FII selling are weighing on sentiment, raising concerns over imported inflation, rupee stability and corporate margins," he said.

He added that earnings visibility, crude oil price movements and foreign fund flows would determine the direction of the markets going forward. He advised investors to prioritise fundamentally strong companies, maintain discipline and avoid chasing short-term rebounds.

Advertisement

Sectoral indices on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed a mixed trend. Nifty Pharma declined 1.47 per cent, followed by Nifty Auto, which fell 0.94 per cent. Nifty Realty lost 0.87 per cent, while Nifty Metal declined 0.67 per cent and Nifty Private Bank fell 0.34 per cent. On the gaining side, Nifty IT advanced 1.25 per cent, while Nifty FMCG rose 0.94 per cent. Nifty Media gained 0.59 per cent, and Nifty PSU Bank edged up 0.14 per cent.

Among the Nifty 50 constituents, Nestle India, Infosys, Tata Consumer Products, Coal India, Tech Mahindra and TCS were among the top gainers. Shriram Finance, HDFC Life, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Dr Reddy's, SBI Life and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the major losers.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee recovered for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday, touching about 94.8 against the US dollar and recovering close to 2 per cent since Friday, according to Rajeev Sharan, Head of Research at Brickwork Ratings.

"The RBI governor called the market's pessimism about India overdone and pointed to heavy speculation in currency derivatives, promising to do whatever it takes," Sharan said.

He noted that the rupee's defence now depended on the Reserve Bank of India's credibility as well as its reserves. However, he cautioned that the currency's recovery would also depend on crude oil prices and foreign fund flows.

"With Brent near USD 106, the governor's credibility is now the real rate to watch," he said.

Brent crude oil prices were up 0.30 per cent to USD 106 per barrel at the time of reporting, keeping concerns over imported inflation and corporate costs in focus.

In the commodities market, gold prices moderated by 0.42 per cent to Rs 1,47,825 per 10 grams for 24-karat gold. Silver prices also declined 0.90 per cent to Rs 2,17,227 per kg at the time of reporting.

Asian markets largely ended lower on Wednesday. Taiwan's Weighted Index was the exception, gaining 0.59 per cent to close at 48,625. Japan's Nikkei 225 declined 0.06 per cent to 67,735, while Singapore's Straits Times Index lost 0.13 per cent to close at 5,423. South Korea's KOSPI fell 0.44 per cent to 6,008, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index declined 0.21 per cent to close at 24,294. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts