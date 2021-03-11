Sensex jumps over 425 points; Nifty tests 16,500

Mumbai, June 9
Snapping its four-day losing run, equity benchmark Sensex jumped 427 points to settle at 55,320 on Thursday, tracking heavy buying in index majors Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel and Tech Mahindra despite a weak trend overseas.
The 30-share BSE benchmark surged 427.79 points or 0.78 per cent to close at 55,320.28. During the day, the benchmark hit a high of 55,366.84 and a low of 54,507.41.
The broader NSE Nifty advanced 121.85 points or 0.74 per cent to finish at 16,478.10.
Dr Reddy’s was the biggest gainer in the Sensex pack, spurting 3 per cent, followed by Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma and Kotak Mahindra Bank.
On the other hand, Tata Steel, NTPC, SBI and Bajaj Finance were among the main losers, shedding up to 3.81 per cent.
Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Shanghai, Seoul and Hong Kong ended lower, while Tokyo settled higher.
European markets were trading significant lower during afternoon trade.
Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude slipped 0.13 per cent to USD 123.42 per barrel.
Foreign institutional investors remained net sellers as they offloaded shares worth Rs 2,484.25 crore on Wednesday, according to stock exchange data.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Presidential poll to take place on July 18
Counting will take place on July 21
Mumbai court refuses one-day bail to Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh to vote in Rajya Sabha polls
Maharashtra leaders Deshmukh and Malik are currently lodged ...
Delhi Police register FIR against various people over social media hate messages
Nupur Sharma, Naveen Jindal, Saba Naqvi, Maulana Mufti among...
100 cops at Homeland Society in Mohali, search 20-25 flats; 2 other societies on Landran Road also raided
20 persons detained, 18 grams of opium recovered, seven weap...
Woman sailor complains against coach for making her 'uncomfortable'
Earlier this week, a woman rider had accused a coach, who ha...