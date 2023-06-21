Sensex hits lifetime high of 63,588.31 in early trade

Mumbai, June 21
Benchmark indices climbed in early trade on Wednesday, with the BSE Sensex hitting its lifetime high of 63,588.31, amid buying in index majors HDFC twins and Reliance Industries.
The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 146 points to 63,473.70 in early trade. The NSE Nifty advanced 37 points to 18,853.70.
Later, the BSE benchmark jumped 260.61 points to reach its all-time peak of 63,588.31. The benchmark reached the milestone after a gap of nearly seven months.
On December 1 last year, the Sensex hit its intra-day record peak of 63,583.07.
From the Sensex pack, Power Grid, UltraTech Cement, HDFC Bank, Wipro, HDFC, Hindustan Unilever, Larsen & Toubro, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, Titan, Tata Consultancy Services, and Reliance Industries were the major gainers.
Tata Steel, NTPC, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, and Asian Paints were among the laggards.
In Asian markets, Tokyo quoted in the green, while Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading lower.
The US markets ended lower on Tuesday.
