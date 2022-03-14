Sensex jumps 309.91 points in early trade; Nifty above 16,700

Mumbai, March 14
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty surged higher in the opening trade on Monday, helped by heavy buying in IT counters amid a mixed trend in Asian markets.
Rising for the fifth straight session, the BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 309.91 points to 55,860.21. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty also climbed 72.1 points to 16,702.55.
In the 30-share Sensex pack, Infosys, HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra, Wipro and State Bank of India were the major gainers.
In contrast, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finance and Dr Reddy's Laboratories were among the laggards.
On Friday, the 30-share BSE Sensex had settled 85.91 points or 0.15 per cent higher at 55,550.30. The broader NSE Nifty gained 35.55 points or 0.21 per cent to close at 16,630.45.
Bourses in Hong Kong and Shanghai were quoting lower, while Tokyo was trading higher during the mid-session deals.
Stock exchanges in the US settled lower on Friday.
Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 2.73 per cent to USD 109.7 a barrel.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
5 Indian students killed, 2 hurt in Canada road mishap
The injured have been admitted to local hospital
Will miss this House, have a huge responsibility now: Bhagwant Mann after resigning as Sangrur MP
Says AAP is not new, knows how to run governments
‘Kill me now’: She was losing her baby, these heartbreaking videos, photos of pregnant woman in Ukraine will make you cry
Images of the woman being rushed to an ambulance on a stretc...
Bhagwant Mann invites all Punjabis to oath-taking ceremony on March 16
The ceremony will take place in Khatkar Kalan