Sensex jumps 322 points in early trade

PTI

Mumbai, August 30

Continuing the positive momentum, benchmark stock indices jumped in early trade on Wednesday, with Sensex surging more than 322 points amid positive global cues.

Sensex jumped 322.09 points or 0.49 per cent to 65,397.91 points while the broader Nifty rose 84.30 points or 0.44 per cent to 19,426.95 points.

In the Sensex pack, majority of the stocks were trading in the positive territory.

M&M, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, Axis Bank, Infosys and Reliance Industries were among the gainers.

Asian markets, including Japan and Hong Kong were trading marginally higher on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, European and US indices closed in the green.

Brent crude futures rose 0.33 per cent to USD 85.77 per barrel.

Foreign Portfolio Investors were the net buyers, purchasing shares worth Rs 61.51 crore, as per BSE data.

#Mumbai #Sensex