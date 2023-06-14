Sensex jumps 418 points to close at six-month high

Mumbai
Benchmark Sensex spurted 418 points on Tuesday to settle at more than six-month high of 63,143.16, a level not seen since December 1 last, while Nifty jumped 114.65 points to end at 18,716. 15 points on positive domestic macroeconomic data and gains in global markets. PTI
MRF first Indian stock to touch Rs 1 lakh-mark
NEW DELHI
Tyremaker MRF became the first Indian company whose share price touched the Rs 1 lakh--mark on Tuesday. It touched an all-time high of Rs 100,439.95 and later settled at Rs 99,900.
