Sensex jumps 440 points in early trade amid positive global trends

PTI

Mumbai, March 15

Bolstered by positive global cues, Indian equity market opened on a strong note on Wednesday and Sensex jumped 440 points in early trade.

Asian markets, including Japan and Hong Kong, were trading in the green.

US and European markets on Tuesday ended their trading sessions with gains as latest inflation data from the US indicated that price pressure might be easing.

On Wednesday, the 30-share BSE Sensex surged 440.04 points or 0.76 per cent to 58,340.23 points while the broader NSE Nifty rose 109.60 points or 0.64 per cent to 17,152.90 points.

As many as 28 constituents of Sensex, including Maruti Suzuki, TCS and Reliance, were trading in the positive territory while in the Nifty pack, 45 scrips gained.

On Tuesday, Foreign Institutional Investors remained net sellers as they offloaded domestic equities worth Rs 3,086.96 crore, as per exchange data.

In February, the US consumer price index came in largely in line with expectations at 6 per cent, down from 6.4 per cent a month earlier.