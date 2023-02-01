Budget 2023: Sensex jumps 640 points, Nifty nears 17,800 level

PTI

Mumbai, February 1

Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty gained momentum in morning trade on Wednesday as Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Budget in the Lok Sabha.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 640.01 points to touch an intra-day high of 60,189.91 points. The Sensex was later trading 516.35 points or 0.87 per cent higher at 60,066.25. The broader NSE Nifty climbed 137.35 points or 0.78 per cent to 17,799.50 points.

Market analysts are keenly watching the government's fiscal consolidation path in the Union Budget, 2023-24.

An overall positive trend in the global markets also boosted investor sentiments.

From the Sensex pack, 27 stocks were trading in the positive territory while just three stocks were in the red.

ICICI Bank, Tata Steel, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank were the major gainers and jumped as much as 2.92 per cent.

On the other hand, ITC, Mahindra & Mahindra, Sun Pharma were the laggards.