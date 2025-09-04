DT
Home / Business / Sensex jumps nearly 900 points as GST bonanza fuels stock markets rally

The GST Council approves limiting slabs to 5 per cent and 18 per cent, effective from September 22
PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 11:02 AM Sep 04, 2025 IST
Photo for representation
Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty surged in early trade on Thursday as investors became cheerful after the GST Council approved a complete overhaul of the tangled Goods and Services Tax regime.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 888.96 points to 81,456.67 in opening trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty surged 265.7 points to 24,980.75.

Common use items from roti/paratha to hair oil, ice creams and TVs will cost less, while tax incidence on personal health and life insurance will be brought down to nil after the all-powerful GST Council on Wednesday approved a complete overhaul of the tangled Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime.

The GST Council approved limiting slabs to 5 per cent and 18 per cent, effective from September 22, the first day of Navaratri.

From the Sensex firms, Mahindra & Mahindra jumped the most by over 7.5 per cent. Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finserv, ITC, Tata Motors and UltraTech Cement were also among the gainers.

However, Eternal, Tata Steel, NTPC and HCL Tech were among the laggards.

