DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Sensex jumps over 700 points, Nifty opens 0.73% higher amid US Yields ease and weak AI sentiments 

Sensex jumps over 700 points, Nifty opens 0.73% higher amid US Yields ease and weak AI sentiments 

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:37 AM Nov 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 2 (ANI): Indian equity markets started the fresh trading week on a strong note on Monday, with benchmark indices opening with significant gains as easing crude oil prices, declining US bond yields and weakness in global AI-related stocks improved investor sentiment.

The Nifty 50 index opened at 23,222.30, gaining 169.20 points or 0.73 per cent, while the BSE Sensex opened at 75,178.24, surging 718.71 points or 0.97 per cent.

Advertisement

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments, said there were clear indications of a turnaround in the Indian market, supported by positive domestic and external factors.

Advertisement

He said the moderation in Brent crude prices from last week's high of USD 118 to USD 110 per barrel had provided relief to the market. The decline in the US 10-year bond yield to 4.93 per cent was another positive factor.

He added, “Equally important is the decline in the US 10-year bond yield to 4.93 per cent. But, perhaps, more important than these external tailwinds, is the sharp weakening of the AI trade which pulled down the Nasdaq by 2.8 per cent last Friday. Weakening trend in AI trade is beneficial for India which is widely regarded as a counter AI play”.

Advertisement

On the domestic front, he said credit growth of 17.94 per cent and robust GST collections in October reflected resilience in the economy and improving momentum.

He also highlighted rising expectations surrounding a possible comprehensive revision of the Long-Term Capital Gains (LTCG) tax in the coming Budget, including its possible abolition, saying the market appeared to have started factoring in this expectation.

“In brief, for now, it is advantage bulls,” Vijayakumar said.

In sectoral indices on the NSE, most sectors opened in positive territory. Nifty Media declined 0.58 per cent and Nifty Realty fell 0.54 per cent.

Among the gainers, Nifty Oil and Gas rose 2.60 per cent, followed by Nifty Auto, which gained 0.94 per cent. Nifty IT advanced 0.73 per cent, Nifty PSU Bank gained 0.46 per cent, Nifty Pharma rose 0.40 per cent, while Nifty Healthcare Index increased 0.30 per cent.

In commodities, Brent crude was trading at USD 110 per barrel at the time of reporting, remaining elevated over the long-term average despite moderating from last week's levels.

Gold prices opened marginally higher by 0.31 per cent after declining throughout the previous week. Gold was trading at Rs 1,38,920 per 10 grams for 24 karat, while silver was quoted at Rs 1,81,647 per kg.

Among other Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 0.04 per cent to 63,380, Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.22 per cent to 23,345 and South Korea's KOSPI advanced 2.23 per cent to 5,861. However, Singapore's Straits Times declined 1.64 per cent to 5,288, while Taiwan's Weighted Index fell 0.68 per cent to 44,903. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts