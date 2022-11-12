Sensex leapfrogs 1,181 points

Mumbai, November 11
Equity benchmark Sensex vaulted 1,181 points to close at its 52-week high on Friday, in lockstep with a rally in global markets after lower-than-expected US inflation data fuelled hopes that the US Fed may go slow on rate hikes.
A sharp recovery in the rupee and unabated foreign capital inflows further bolstered sentiment, traders said.
The BSE benchmark zoomed 1,181.34 points to settle at 61,795.04, surpassing its previous closing peak of 61,765.59 hit on October 18, 2021. Likewise, the NSE Nifty rallied 321.50 points to finish at 18,349.70. The market breadth was bullish, as 22 of the 30 Sensex counters closed in the green.
Ajit Mishra, vice-president-Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said markets have been maintaining a positive trend and recovery in the US markets is fuelling momentum at regular intervals. — PTI
HDFC twins top gainers’ chart
- HDFC twins topped the gainers’ chart, jumping up to 5.84%, followed by Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HCL, TCS, Wipro, Tata Steel and Reliance
