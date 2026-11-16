Sensex may hit 95,000 by December 2027, sees 16% upside: Morgan Stanley

New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): The BSE Sensex could rise to 95,000 by December 2027, offering an upside of 16 per cent from current levels, under Morgan Stanley's base-case scenario, with the brokerage assigning a 50 per cent probability to the projection.

In its latest India Equity Strategy Outlook report, Morgan Stanley said its forecast is underpinned by robust domestic growth, steady global economic conditions, a resolution of the India-US trade deal and Brent crude prices remaining below USD 100 per barrel.