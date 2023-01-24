Sensex, Nifty advance on gains in IT, financial stocks amid global gains

PTI

Mumbai, January 24

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty advanced nearly half a per cent in early trade on Tuesday following gains in IT and financial stocks amid positive global cues.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose by 273.27 points or 0.45 per cent to 61,214.94 as 21 of its constituents traded in the green. The barometer opened stronger at 61,122.20 and touched a high of 61,266.06 in morning trade.

The broader Nifty of the National Stock Exchange advanced 66.70 points or 0.37 per cent to 18,185.25. It moved in range of 18,156.55 to 18,201.25 in morning deals.

Among Sensex stocks, Tata Motors, HDFC Bank, HCL Tech, Asian Paints, Infosys, Bajaj Finserv, Tech Mahinrda, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, HDFC and Maruti were major gainers.

On the other hand, Power Grid, Ultratech Cement, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel and Axis Bank declined.