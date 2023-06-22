Sensex, Nifty at all-time high on gains in HDFC twins, RIL

Mumbai, June 21

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rallied to close at all-time highs on Wednesday following buying in index majors HDFC twins and Reliance Industries. Positive trends in European markets also added to the momentum in domestic equities.

Rising for a second straight day, the BSE Sensex climbed 195.45 points to settle at a record high of 63,523.15. During the day, it jumped 260.61 points to its all-time intra-day peak of 63,588.31. On December 1 last year, the Sensex hit its intra-day record peak of 63,583.07.

The NSE Nifty advanced 40.15 points to end at its lifetime closing peak of 18,856.85. The index touched an intra-day high of 18,875.90 following gains in financials, IT and power shares.

From the Sensex pack, Power Grid rose the most by 3.68%. HDFC Bank rose by 1.71%, HDFC by 1.66%, Tech Mahindra by 1.13%, and Tata Consultancy Services by 0.94%. Wipro, Reliance Industries and Larsen & Toubro were among the gainers.

Mahindra & Mahindra fell the most by 1.59%, followed by ITC, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance and Maruti.

“It’s a pleasure to see Sensex reaching a new all-time high in spite of several challenges from the global front. We are waiting for the June quarterly results to trickle in with hopes that it would be by and large in sync with expectations,” said Rakeshh Mehta, chairman, Mehta Equities Ltd.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge climbed 0.68% and smallcap index gained 0.24%. — PTI

