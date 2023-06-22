Sensex, Nifty at all-time high on gains in HDFC twins, RIL

Mumbai, June 21
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rallied to close at all-time highs on Wednesday following buying in index majors HDFC twins and Reliance Industries. Positive trends in European markets also added to the momentum in domestic equities.
Rising for a second straight day, the BSE Sensex climbed 195.45 points to settle at a record high of 63,523.15. During the day, it jumped 260.61 points to its all-time intra-day peak of 63,588.31. On December 1 last year, the Sensex hit its intra-day record peak of 63,583.07.
The NSE Nifty advanced 40.15 points to end at its lifetime closing peak of 18,856.85. The index touched an intra-day high of 18,875.90 following gains in financials, IT and power shares.
From the Sensex pack, Power Grid rose the most by 3.68%. HDFC Bank rose by 1.71%, HDFC by 1.66%, Tech Mahindra by 1.13%, and Tata Consultancy Services by 0.94%. Wipro, Reliance Industries and Larsen & Toubro were among the gainers.
Mahindra & Mahindra fell the most by 1.59%, followed by ITC, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance and Maruti.
“It’s a pleasure to see Sensex reaching a new all-time high in spite of several challenges from the global front. We are waiting for the June quarterly results to trickle in with hopes that it would be by and large in sync with expectations,” said Rakeshh Mehta, chairman, Mehta Equities Ltd.
In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge climbed 0.68% and smallcap index gained 0.24%. — PTI
Powergrid top gainer
- Powergrid rose the most followed by HDFC twins, Tech Mahindra and TCS
- Wipro, Reliance, L&T were among the gainers
- M&M fell the most, followed by ITC, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance and Maruti
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi to have one-on-one meeting with US President Biden before high-level talks: White House
The two leaders will discuss ways to further expand educatio...
US President, First Lady host PM Modi for intimate dinner at White House
Modi is received by the president and the first lady, and be...
US to ease H-1B visas for skilled Indian workers as PM Modi visits America
The State Department could announce as soon as Thursday that...
Marinated millet, stuffed mushrooms and risotto on White House State dinner menu for PM Modi
First Lady Jill Biden says she has asked Chef Nina Curtis to...
Amit Shah’s call for all-party meeting on Manipur ‘too little too late’: Congress
Says the warring communities must be brought to the discussi...