Sensex, Nifty climb for fourth straight session on firm trend in global markets

Mumbai, April 24
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ticked higher for the fourth straight session on Wednesday, helped by buying in metal and commodity stocks amid a positive trend in global equities.
However, intense selling pressure on telecom, IT and tech counters capped the upside, traders said.
The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 114.49 points or 0.16 per cent to settle at 73,852.94. During the day, it jumped 383.16 points or 0.51 per cent to 74,121.61.
The NSE Nifty advanced 34.40 points or 0.15 per cent to 22,402.40.
The indices witnessed some selling pressure towards the fag-end of the session that erased some initial gains.
From the Sensex basket, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Power Grid, Kotak Mahindra Bank, UltraTech Cement, NTPC and Bajaj Finance were the major gainers.
Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Maruti, Reliance Industries and Titan were among the laggards.
In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled in the positive territory.
European markets were trading mostly with gains. Wall Street ended with gains on Tuesday.
Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.35 per cent to USD 88.11 a barrel.
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 3,044.54 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.
The BSE benchmark ended 89.83 points or 0.12 per cent higher at 73,738.45 on Tuesday. Trimming most of its early gains, the NSE Nifty ended 31.60 points or 0.14 per cent up at 22,368.
