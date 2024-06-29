Sensex, Nifty close in red after touching record highs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 28

Equity benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty witnessed significant profit booking on Friday, causing both the indices to settle lower despite hitting fresh record highs earlier in the day.

BSE Sensex climbed 0.54 per cent or 428 points to hit a fresh record high of 79,671.58 while NSE’s Nifty50 rallied 0.53 per cent or 130 points to hit a new all-time high of 24,174. However, Sensex settled 0.27 per cent or 210.45 points lower at 79,032.73, while Nifty50 slipped 0.14 per cent or 33.90 points to 24,010.60 levels.

The Nifty Bank Index, which also hit a record high of 53,030 during the day, experienced a steep decline, closing 469 points lower at 52,342. This drop was significantly influenced by a 700-point intraday plunge.

On the BSE, Reliance Industries, Tata Motors, Asian Paints and Wipro were the top gainers while IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the major laggards. Similarly, on the NSE, ONGC, Dr Reddy’s were the top gainers while IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank were among the top losers. Broader indices outperformed benchmark indices as they settled higher. Nifty Midcap closed 0.56 per cent while SmallCap settled 0.84 per cent higher

Sectorally, the Nifty Private Banks was the top loser, down 1.24 per cent, followed by Bank (down 0.89 per cent). On the other hand, Pharma was the top gainer, up 1.11 per cent.

