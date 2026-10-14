Sensex, Nifty close lower as rising inflation and crude oil prices weigh on sentiment

Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty closed lower on Wednesday amid profit-taking after a sharp rally in the previous session, as a spike in wholesale price-based inflation and firm crude oil prices hit investor sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 251.89 points, or 0.34 per cent, to settle at 72,781.89. During the day, it hit a high of 73,195.26 and a low of 72,578.75.

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The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 99.25 points, or 0.44 per cent, to end at 22,622.70.

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From the 30 Sensex firms, Bajaj Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, Eternal, ICICI Bank and InterGlobe Aviation were among the major laggards.

Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, Hindustan Unilever, NTPC and Reliance Industries were among the major gainers.

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India’s wholesale price-based inflation rose to 11.39 per cent in September, compared to 9.92 per cent in August, on rising prices of food, manufactured items, and fuel and power, government data showed on Wednesday.

“Indian equities witnessed a volatile session as profit booking emerged after recent gains, with investors turning cautious ahead of key US inflation data. Sentiment found some support from easing intraday crude oil prices, rupee appreciation following the RBI’s forex measures, and expectations of a potential review of LTCG tax and STT.

“However, a hotter-than-expected domestic WPI print pushed bond yields higher, reviving concerns over a tighter monetary policy trajectory and weighing on automobiles, private banks and metals,” Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was up 0.36 per cent to USD 106.1 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,305.13 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

“Indian equity benchmarks ended lower on Wednesday as elevated crude oil prices and renewed concerns over potential supply disruptions kept investors cautious. Gains in information technology stocks helped cushion the decline, with the sector extending its recent recovery.

“Persistent FPI outflows and elevated crude oil prices remain key headwinds, potentially limiting further gains in the equity market,” Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.

In Asian markets, South Korea’s Kospi, Japan’s 225 index, Shanghai’s SSE Composite index and Hang Seng index ended lower.

Markets in Europe were trading in positive territory. US markets ended lower on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the Sensex jumped 1,109.10 points, or 1.54 per cent, to settle near the day’s high at 73,033.78, posting its best single-day gains in four months. The Nifty climbed 358.60 points, or 1.60 per cent, to end at 22,721.95, marking its best single-day rebound in more than two months.