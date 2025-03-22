DT
PT
Sensex, Nifty continue to rise for 5th day, soar 1%

Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 12:28 AM Mar 22, 2025 IST
Representational picture.
Marking their fifth day of rally on the back of fresh foreign fund inflows and gains in bank stocks, benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty soared nearly 1 per cent on Friday.

To settle at 76,905.51, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 557.45 points or 0.73 per cent. It jumped 693.88 points or 0.90 per cent to 77,041.94 during the day. The NSE Nifty surged 159.75 points or 0.69 per cent to 23,350.40.

While NTPC, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, Nestle, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, Power Grid and Zomato remained the major gainers, Infosys, Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Titan and Bajaj Finserv were among the losers from the Sensex pack.

