Sensex, Nifty decline in early trade on selling in IT, financial shares

PTI

Mumbai, January 25

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Wednesday due to selling in financials, oil and IT stocks amid weak global trends.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell by 268 points or 0.44 per cent to 60,709.93 as 24 of its constituents declined. The index opened lower at 60,834.73 and dropped further to a low of 60,693.39 in early trade.

The broader Nifty of NSE declined by 90.25 points or 0.5 per cent to 18,028.05 as 39 of its scrips traded in the red. The index opened lower at 18,093.35.

Among Sensex shares, Ultratech Cement, SBI, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank, L&T, Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Infosys and TCS were the major losers.

Tata Steel, HUL and Maruti were trading higher.

Meanwhile, the US dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, slipped 0.04 per cent to 101.88.