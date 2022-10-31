Sensex, Nifty end over 1 per cent higher on firm global market trends

Mumbai, October 31
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended over 1 per cent higher on Monday, logging their third day of gains amid firm global market trends and fresh foreign fund inflows.
The 30-share BSE Sensex rallied 786.74 points or 1.31 per cent to settle at 60,746.59. During the day, it jumped 826.85 points or 1.37 per cent to 60,786.70.
On similar lines, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 225.40 points or 1.27 per cent to end at 18,012.20.
From the Sensex pack, UltraTech Cement, Mahindra & Mahindra, HDFC, Sun Pharma, HDFC Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Finserv and Bajaj Finance were the major winners.
Dr Reddy’s, NTPC and IndusInd Bank closed lower.
Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul and Tokyo ended higher, while Shanghai and Hong Kong settled in the red.
Stock exchanges in Europe were trading on a mixed note in mid-session deals.
Wall Street had ended significantly higher on Friday.
International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.31 per cent lower at USD 95.47 per barrel.
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were buyers on Friday as they bought shares worth a net Rs 1,568.75 crore, as per exchange data.
