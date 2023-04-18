Sensex, Nifty fall for 2nd day on selling in oil, banking stocks

Mumbai, April 18
Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty closed lower for a second day on Tuesday as investors remained cautious amid disappointing earnings from IT majors TCS and Infosys.
Fall in index major Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank and fresh foreign fund outflows also dented sentiment.
Reversing its early gains, the 30-share BSE Sensex fell 183.74 points or 0.31 per cent to settle at 59,727.01. During the day, it declined 331.45 points or 0.55 per cent to a low of 59,579.30.
The broader NSE Nifty dipped 46.70 points or 0.26 per cent to end at 17,660.15.
Among the Sensex firms, Power Grid, UltraTech Cement, Titan, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra, ICICI Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, ITC and HDFC Bank were the major laggards.
HCL Technologies, IndusInd Bank, Wipro, Nestle, Maruti, Larsen & Toubro and Asian Paints were among the gainers.
In Asian markets, Seoul and Hong Kong ended lower, while Japan Shanghai settled with gains.
European markets were trading with gains during the afternoon trade. The US markets had ended in the positive territory on Monday.
The Sensex had tanked 520.25 points or 0.86 per cent to settle at 59,910.75 on Monday. The Nifty fell 121.15 points or 0.68 per cent to finish at 17,706.85.
Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.12 per cent to USD 84.66 per barrel.
Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 533.20 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bilkis Bano case: Supreme Court questions Gujarat government over remission granted to convicts
Centre, state mull seeking review of order on production of ...
Will not go into personal laws, says Supreme Court while hearing pleas for legal validation for same-sex marriages
Apex court bench said the very notion of a man and a woman, ...
Climber Baljeet Kaur found alive a day after she went missing on Mt Annapurna in Nepal
An aerial search mission was initiated on Tuesday morning on...
Supreme Court Collegium recommends 6 additional judges of Punjab and Haryana HC to be made permanent
On 19 December last year, the Collegium of the High Court of...
‘Now mafia cannot threaten anyone in UP’: Yogi Adityanath reacts for the first time after Atiq’s murder
He was speaking at programme to mark signing of MoU for sett...