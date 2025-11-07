DT
Home / Business / Sensex, Nifty fall for 3rd day dragged by foreign fund outflows, weak global peers

Bharti Airtel, Tech Mahindra, Trent, Reliance Industries, HCL Tech, Hindustan Unilever and ITC among laggards

PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 05:12 PM Nov 07, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. PTI file
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Friday as relentless foreign fund outflows and weak trends in global markets hit investors’ sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 94.73 points, or 0.11 per cent, to settle at 83,216.28. During the day, it tanked 640.06 points, or 0.76 per cent to 82,670.95.

The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 17.40 points, or 0.07 per cent, to 25,492.30.

From the Sensex firms, Bharti Airtel tumbled 4.46 per cent after Singtel said it has sold about 0.8 per cent stake in the firm for Rs 10,353 crore (SGD 1.5 billion).

Tech Mahindra, Trent, Reliance Industries, HCL Tech, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC were also among the laggards.

However, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Bajaj Finserv were among the gainers.

In Asian markets, South Korea’s Kospi, Japan’s Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai’s SSE Composite Index and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index settled lower.

Markets in Europe were trading lower.

US markets ended significantly lower on Thursday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 3,263.21 crore on Thursday, however, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought stocks worth Rs 5,283.91 crore, according to exchange data.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, jumped 1.31 per cent to USD 64.21 per barrel.

On Thursday, the Sensex declined 148.14 points, or 0.18 per cent, to settle at 83,311.01. The Nifty dipped 87.95 points, or 0.34 per cent, to 25,509.70.

