Sensex, Nifty fall in early trade

Mumbai, February 10
Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Friday, tracking negative cues from Asian and global markets.
In early deals, the 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 173.69 points or 0.29 per cent to 60,632.53 points, while the broader NSE Nifty fell 54.15 points or 0.30 per cent to 17,839.30 points.
As many as 18 stocks in the Sensex were in the red while other shares, including HDFC and Maruti, were trading with marginal gains.
In the previous session, the BSE index ended 142.43 points or 0.23 per cent higher at 60,806.22, and broader NSE Nifty advanced 21.75 points or 0.12 per cent to finish at 17,893.45.
Most of the Asian markets, including Hong Kong and China, were in negative territory.
On Thursday, Foreign Portfolio Investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth Rs 144.73 crore, according to exchange data.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.44 per cent to USD 84.13 per barrel.
