Sensex, Nifty gain in early trade

PTI

Mumbai, March 17

The domestic equity market opened on a strong note on Friday, with benchmark Sensex jumping more than 350 points tracking positive global cues and ebbing concerns over the fallout of the banking sector woes in the US and Europe.

The 30-share BSE Sensex surged 352.26 points or 0.61 per cent to 57,987.10 points while the broader NSE Nifty climbed 124 points or 0.73 per cent to 17,109.60 points.

Among the Sensex stocks, 24 recorded gains while six were in the red. As many as 39 scrips were trading higher and 11 were down in the Nifty pack.

On Thursday, the two indices had closed in the positive territory, halting five days of losing streak.

For the sixth straight trading session on Thursday, Foreign Institutional Investors were net sellers of domestic equities as they offloaded shares worth Rs 282.06 crore, data with the BSE showed.