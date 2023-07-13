Sensex, Nifty hit all-time highs

PTI

Mumbai, July 13

Benchmark equity indices rebounded in early trade on Thursday, with the Sensex and Nifty scaling their all-time high levels following a rally in global markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 391.48 points to 65,785.38 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up by 111.3 points to 19,495.60.

Later, both the benchmark indices hit their respective all-time high levels. The Sensex hit its lifetime high of 65,943.57 and the Nifty reached all-time peak of 19,540.25.

From the Sensex pack, Tata Steel, Tata Consultancy Services, Mahindra & Mahindra, Infosys, JSW Steel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank of India and HDFC Bank were among the major gainers.

TCS quoted 1.62 per cent higher a day after announcing its June quarter earnings.

The country's largest IT services company on Wednesday reported 16.83 per cent increase in June quarter net profit to Rs 11,074 crore but sounded circumspect about growth prospects for the fiscal due to market uncertainties.

Power Grid, HCL Technologies, Asian Paints, Hindustan Unilever, Maruti and Nestle were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading in the green.

The US markets ended in the positive territory on Wednesday.

