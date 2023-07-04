Sensex, Nifty hit all-time highs

Mumbai, July 4
Benchmark equity indices continued their record-shattering spree on Tuesday, with the Sensex and Nifty hitting their fresh all-time high levels in early trade, amid persistent foreign fund inflows.
Also, buying in Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Consultancy Services and HDFC twins added to the positive market momentum.
Rallying for the fifth straight session, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 381.55 points to hit its all-time peak of 65,586.60 in early trade. The NSE Nifty climbed 90.95 points to reach its fresh record high of 19,413.50.
From the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finance jumped over 6.56 per cent and Bajaj Finserv climbed 3.93 per cent. Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services, Larsen & Toubro, Tech Mahindra, Nestle, ICICI Bank, HDFC and HDFC Bank were the other lead gainers from the pack.
Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries, NTPC, UltraTech Cement, Axis Bank and Tata Steel were among the laggards.
In Asian markets, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading in the green while Seoul and Tokyo quoted lower.
The US markets ended in the positive territory on Monday.
