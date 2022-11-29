Sensex, Nifty hit fresh record high

PTI

Mumbai, November 28

Benchmark indices ended at fresh lifetime highs on Monday amid foreign fund inflows, a decline in crude oil prices and buying in index major Reliance Industries.

Reliance jumps 3.48% Among Sensex pack, Reliance jumped the most by 3.48%, followed by Nestle, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finserv, Wipro, ICICI Bank and IndusInd Bank

Rallying for the fifth day in a row, the Sensex climbed 211.16 points to settle at 62,504.80, its fresh record closing high. During the day, it jumped 407.76 points to its lifetime intra-day peak of 62,701.40. The Nifty gained 50 points to end at 18,562.75, its record closing high.

“Sentiment and flows currently are acting as a strong catalyst for the markets which touched an all-time high. We are seeing domestic as also foreign investors being net buyers of equity aiding the momentum,” said Lakshmi Iyer, CEO-Investment Advisory, Kotak Investment Advisors Ltd.