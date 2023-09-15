Sensex, Nifty hit fresh record peaks in early trade

PTI

Mumbai, September 15

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty hit new record peaks in early trade on Friday, helped by a rally in global markets and fresh foreign inflows.

Rallying for the 11th day running, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 255.46 points to hit its fresh all-time high of 67,774.46 in early trade. The Nifty went up by 70.05 points to reach its new lifetime peak of 20,173.15.

Among the Sensex firms, HCL Technologies, Tata Motors, Wipro, HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and Mahindra & Mahindra were the major gainers.

Asian Paints, Hindustan Unilever, Titan and Axis Bank were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading with gains.

The US markets ended in positive territory on Thursday.

Foreign Institutional Investors turned buyers on Thursday as they bought equities worth Rs 294.69 crore, according to exchange data.

