Sensex, Nifty hit new all-time high levels in early trade

Mumbai, June 18
Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty hit their new all-time high levels in early trade on Tuesday helped by firm trends in global markets, buying in IT stocks and fresh foreign fund inflows.
Rising for the fourth straight session, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 334.03 points to hit its fresh lifetime peak of 77,326.80. The NSE Nifty went up by 108.25 points to hit its new all-time high of 23,573.85.
Among the 30 Sensex companies, Wipro, Titan, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Bharti Airtel and Hindustan Unilever were the biggest gainers.
Maruti, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank were among the laggards.
In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Shanghai were trading in the positive territory while Hong Kong quoted lower. US markets ended higher on Monday.
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 2,175.86 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.
Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.15 per cent to USD 84.12 a barrel.
Equity markets were closed on Monday on account of Eid-ul-Adha.
Rising for the third straight session, the BSE benchmark climbed 181.87 points or 0.24 per cent to settle at a new closing peak of 76,992.77 on Friday.
The Nifty rallied 66.70 points or 0.29 per cent to hit a record closing high of 23,465.60.
