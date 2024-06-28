Sensex, Nifty hit new all-time highs

PTI

Mumbai, June 28

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty hit their new all-time high levels in early trade on Friday amid a rally in global markets, buying in Reliance Industries and fresh foreign fund inflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 308.49 points to hit a fresh record peak of 79,551.67. The Nifty climbed 103.75 points to hit a new lifetime high of 24,148.25.

Among the 30 Sensex companies, Sun Pharma, NTPC, Tech Mahindra, Reliance Industries, Tata Motors, Asian Paints, Tata Steel and Nestle were the biggest gainers.

Adani Ports, UltraTech Cement, IndusInd Bank and Maruti were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading in the green.

US markets ended in positive territory on Thursday.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mumbai #Sensex