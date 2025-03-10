DT
PT
Sensex, Nifty pare gains to close lower; oil and gas, industrial shares major drag

Sensex, Nifty pare gains to close lower; oil and gas, industrial shares major drag

The 30-share BSE Sensex declines 217.41 points or 0.29 per cent to settle at 74,115.17 with 22 of its constituents ending lower and eight with gains
PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 04:52 PM Mar 10, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty pared early gains to close lower in a volatile session on Monday dragged by selling in industrials and oil and gas shares in the last hour.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 217.41 points or 0.29 per cent to settle at 74,115.17 with 22 of its constituents ending lower and eight with gains.

The index opened higher and touched a high of 74,741.25 during the day. However, selling pressure emerged in the pre-close session pulling the index down by 310.34 points or 0.41 per cent to a low of 74,022.24.

The Nifty of NSE declined by 92.20 points or 0.41 per cent to close at 22,460.30.

From the 30 Sensex companies, IndusInd Bank, Zomato, Larsen and Toubro, Titan, Mahindra and Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Reliance Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tech Mahindra and Tata Consultancy Services were among the laggards.

On the other hand, Power Grid, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, Nestle India, Asian Paints, ITC, Sun Pharmaceuticals and ICICI Bank were the gainers.

The BSE smallcap gauge declined 2.11 per cent while midcap index dropped 1.46 per cent.

As many as 2,877 stocks declined while 1,203 advanced and 149 remained unchanged on the BSE.

