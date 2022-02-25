Sensex, Nifty rebound tracking recovery in global peers; log weekly losses

Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, NTPC and Tech Mahindra among top gainers

Sensex, Nifty rebound tracking recovery in global peers; log weekly losses

Photo for representational purpose only. PTI file

PTI

Mumbai, February 25

A day after suffering their worst session in about two years, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded up to 2.5 per cent on Friday, in line with higher global markets as the US and allies put up a united front to punish Russia with harsher sanctions over the Ukraine conflict.

A strengthening rupee and bargain hunting by participants supported the recovery, traders said.

Snapping its seven-day losing streak, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 1,328.61 points or 2.44 per cent to settle at 55,858.52. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty soared 410.45 points or 2.53 per cent to 16,658.40.

Barring HUL and Nestle, all Sensex shares closed with gains—with Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, NTPC and Tech Mahindra surging as much as 6.54 per cent.

On Thursday, the Sensex had crashed over 2,700 points—its biggest single-day plunge in about two years; and the Nifty had nosedived 815 points.

“Domestic indices staged a firm recovery tracking positive cues from global markets and took advantage of lower valuations following the massive sell-off in the previous session. 

“Global markets took a breather as the fresh US sanctions did not target Russia’s oil exports nor their access to the SWIFT global payment network. However, the market will continue to remain volatile tracking new developments in the Russia-Ukraine war,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

On a weekly basis, the Sensex lost 1,974 points or 3.41 per cent and the Nifty gave up 618 points or 3.57 per cent during the week.

“...as it became obvious that NATO countries have no desire for an armed conflict and would rather use the path of sanctions, the risk perception has lowered marginally globally,” said Nitin Raheja, Executive Director, Head - Discretionary Equities, Julius Baer. 

“From an India perspective, the greater risk comes from the impact of rising geopolitical tensions on crude oil and commodity prices. If crude sustains over USD 100 it could create a negative economic impact in the form of rising inflation and a deterioration in the current account deficit,” he added.

All 19 sectoral indices bounced back on Friday, with realty, power, utilities, basic materials and industrials spurting as much as 5.68 per cent.

Smallcap, midcap and largecap indices too surged up to 4.17 per cent.

Asian shares edged significantly higher on Friday, driven by a US rebound, as more sanctions were announced against Russia for its military actions in Ukraine.

Bourses in Europe too were trading in the positive territory in the afternoon session.

The US, EU and Japan have vowed to support Ukraine and agreed on a second tranche of economic and financial sanctions on Russia, even as Russian forces continued their advance towards the Ukrainian capital. 

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.67 per cent to USD 100.80 a barrel.

On the forex market front, the rupee climbed 27 paise to end at 75.33 against the US dollar on Friday. 

Spooked by the Ukraine crisis, foreign institutional investors further offloaded shares worth a net Rs 6,448.24 crore in the Indian capital markets on Thursday, exchange data showed.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

Videos: What happened at Snake Island that led to death of 13 Ukraine soldiers, who told Russian warship to 'go f**k yourself'

2
World

US will be involved if Putin moves into NATO countries: Biden

3
Punjab

Nervous Congress tries to keep flock together in Punjab

4
Chandigarh

50th Rose Festival of Chandigarh kicks off today

5
Punjab

Road rage case: Trouble for Navjot Sidhu as SC asks him to respond to plea to enlarge scope of review petition

6
Punjab

Drugs case: Bikram Majithia surrenders, sent to Patiala jail

7
World

What happens when we are dying? 30 seconds of life flashbacks before our eyes: Study

8
Punjab

Mohali court denies bail to SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia in drugs case

9
Punjab

Shipments on hold due to Ukraine crisis, exporters in Punjab fear losses

10
Nation

Russia invades Ukraine: Indian medical students shifted to tube stations for safety

Don't Miss

View All
We may have 30 seconds of flashback on our life before our eyes as we die: Study
World

What happens when we are dying? 30 seconds of life flashbacks before our eyes: Study

Video: 500 Indian students hiding in basement in Ukraine amid war
Diaspora

Videos: What happened at Snake Island that led to death of 13 Ukraine soldiers, who told Russian warship to 'go f**k yourself'

Farmers can get good returns from exotic fruits, veggies: Expert
Ludhiana

Farmers can get good returns from exotic fruits, veggies: PAU Expert

50th Rose Festival of Chandigarh kicks off today
Chandigarh

50th Rose Festival of Chandigarh kicks off today

Acting on typo, West Bengal Governor summons Assembly at 2 am
Nation

Acting on typo, West Bengal Governor summons Assembly at 2 am

Is that a picture of the baby room in Priyanka Chopra's Los Angeles photo dump? Watch to know
Entertainment

Is that a picture of the baby room in Priyanka Chopra's Los Angeles "photo dump"? Watch to know

NATO puts jets on high alert, activates its defence plans
World

NATO puts jets on high alert, activates its defence plans

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter opens up on sexism; says 'mom asks me to play host to guests, not my brother'
Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter opens up on sexism; says 'mom asks me to play host to guests, not my brother'

Top Stories

Russia presses invasion to outskirts of Ukrainian capital

Ukraine conflict: Kyiv braces for assault as Russian forces close in on Capital

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy tweeted that there had been he...

Ukraine-Russia conflict: Kyiv residents told to make Molotov cocktails

Ukraine-Russia conflict: Kyiv residents told to make Molotov cocktails

Missiles pounded Kyiv overnight and air raid sirens wailed

Air India planning to operate 2 flights to Bucharest to evacuate Indians stranded in Ukraine

Ukraine crisis: Centre arranges two evacuation flights to bring back stranded Indians

The government has asked its nationals to reach Ukraine-Roma...

MEA sets up camp offices in Lviv, Chernivtsi towns to facilitate transit of Indians from Ukraine

MEA sets up camp offices in Lviv, Chernivtsi towns to facilitate transit of Indians from Ukraine

Russian-speaking officials being sent to camp offices to coo...

Mohali court denies bail to SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia in drugs case

Mohali court denies bail to SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia in drugs case

The apex court had recently directed Punjab Police not to ar...

Cities

View All

Ukraine crisis: Parents appeal to Indian government for safe evacuation of their children

Ukraine crisis: Parents appeal to Indian government for safe evacuation of their children

53 Congress councillors seek removal of Amritsar Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu

Only 24 transgenders voted in Amritsar, Tarn Taran districts

Contesting an election not as costly as layman thinks

Celebrated Punjabi folk singer Amarjit Gurdaspuri dies at 92

One more nabbed in Bathinda firing case

One more nabbed in Bathinda firing case

Kangana Ranaut summoned in defamation case filed by Mahinder Kaur

130 regular power staffers behind ‘sabotage’ in Chandigarh: Probe

Chandigarh blackout: 130 regular power staffers behind 'sabotage', says UT probe

High Court raps Chandigarh Administration, says it bent before power employees' union

After green & blue waste bins, now black and red in Chandigarh

Focus on pending projects, Chandigarh Health Department told

50th Rose Festival of Chandigarh kicks off today

Night curfew to be lifted in Delhi, schools to do away with hybrid mode, open from April 1

Night curfew to be lifted in Delhi; schools to do away with hybrid mode, open from April 1

Union Law Secretary among four judicial officers appointed judges of Delhi High Court

CBI arrests DDA assistant director in bribery case

Doctors can form start-ups, new ICMR policy unveiled

Supreme Court: Government hasn't honoured order on tribunal vacancies

Private schools seek maintenance, transport fee

Private schools seek maintenance, transport fee as schools reopen in Punjab

AAP workers guarding EVMs 24x7 in Jalandhar

13 fresh cases surface in Jalandhar district

Garhshankar: Dhamai village youth Taranvir stuck in Ukraine, family worried

Karuna Raju takes stock of security at strong rooms

Ludhiana: Minor rape victim’s kin hold protest, allege police inaction

Ludhiana: Minor rape victim's kin hold protest, allege police inaction

Farmers can get good returns from exotic fruits, veggies: PAU Expert

Ludhiana: 26% eligible population still hesitant to take second Covid jab

Covid: 9 test +ve in Ludhiana district

Seek assistance of DFO for effective implementation of NGT orders: Court

NGT: Implement Patiala district environment plan

NGT: Implement Patiala district environment plan

Science Week celebrations at Punjabi varsity

Patiala: Sena Medal to martyr Lance Naik Salim Khan on March 4

Students remember Group Capt Cheema

Patiala: Rajindra Hospital parking contractor 'fleeces' motorists